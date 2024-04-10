Connect with us

Update: Junior Pope confirmed dead at 39
13 hours ago

Fans and the Nollywood community have been thrown into mourning following the death of Junior Pope Odonwodo in a boat accident on Wednesday.

The actor, who hailed from Ukehe, Igbo Etiti local government of Enugu State, and three other actors lost their lives as their boat capsized in Anam River, Anambra State, while returning from a filming location.

Though there were efforts to revive him as it was confirmed that be was still alive when he was brought out of the water, lack of facilities and poor handling of the situation eventually led to his death in Asaba.

Just hours before the accident, Junior Pope shared a video of himself on Tuesday, April 9, 2023, offering prayers for a safe journey.

Sadly, fate had a different plan, and the accident occurred on their return journey the following day.

Junior Pope’s untimely passing leaves behind his wife and three children.

Junior Pope was born on May 7, 1984, in Bamenda, Cameroon, but moved to Nigeria at a young age.

He started his career in acting and made his debut in Nollywood in 2006.

 

