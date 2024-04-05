Connect with us

Published

55 mins ago

on

Bobrisky convicted for abusing naira

The Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky, a controversial crossdresser, for abusing the Naira.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro convicted him after the review of the facts of the case on Friday.

In his allocutus, Bobrisky told the court that he was not aware of the law on abusing the naira.

He said that he is a social media influencer with over five million followers.

He said, “I know, My Lord. My Lord, I wish that you could give me a second chance to use my platform to inform and educate my followers about spraying money.

“I would do a video on my page and I will educate people about spraying money.

“I will not repeat it again. I regret my actions.”

Earlier, Bobrisky was arraigned on four counts of naira abuse preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The cross-dresser who refers to himself as “Mummy of Lagos” pleaded guilty to the charges.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

