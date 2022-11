London’s Horniman museum, yesterday, Monday, signed over 72 of the artefacts stolen from Benin, Edo State by British soldiers in 1897.

The cultural artefacts were handed over to the director general of Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Abba Tijani, at a ceremony at the Horniman Museum in south London on Monday.

The museum said it handed over the looted artefacts following consultation with a wide range of people from museum members to the Nigerian community.