Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano State, has congratulated Aliko Dangote, the President, Dangote Group, on his 67th birthday.

The governor described Dangote as an illustrious son of Kano, whose philanthropic gesture breeds life and livelihood to millions of households in Nigeria and Africa.

This is contained in a statement by the governor’s Director-General, Media and Publicity, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa.

He said Dangote remains a strong backbone to the nation’s economy and critical to the growth and development of Africa.

“Kano, your ancestral home will remain grateful for your humanitarian gesture especially the recent distribution of palliatives to millions of the less privileged.

” Your readiness to partner and support our administration’s policy drive will surely propel profoundly social and economic development of the state.

“As you clock a new era in the annal of history, we can only wish you sound health, profound wisdom, and long life to propel positive impact on humanity,” Yusuf said.

In a related development, Yusuf also extended his condolences to the family and members of the Hausa film industry following the demise of the veteran actress Saratu Gidado, popularly known as Daso.

Yusuf reminisced about her portrayals of both antagonistic and nurturing characters.

He said that most of her cinematic works exemplified values of discipline, tenacity, and ethical standards essential for socio and national advancement.

He urged all stakeholders in the Hausa film industry to emulate the late Saratu Gidado’s virtues of fostering national unity.

“She was an advocate for religious and cultural harmony in promoting peace and tranquility in Kano, Northern Nigeria and beyond,”he said.

The governor prayed to Allah to grant the family and companions of Daso the strength to endure the loss.

(NAN)

