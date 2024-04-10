Passenger bus falls on 3rd Mainland Bridge, flings passengers into Lagoon

A passenger bus, on Wednesday, hit the rail on Third Mainland Bridge and overturned, flinging two passengers, a man an a woman, into the Lagos Lagoon.

A witness, Akinola Adeniyi, said the tragedy occured at around 11.30 am, when the commercial bus with passengers, enroute Iyana-Oworo to Island, suddenly hit the railing guiding the bridge.

Adeniyi,. attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speeding on the part of the driver of the ill-fated vehicle.

A Rescue team, including men of the Lagos State Emergency Management LASEMA, the Police, among others raced to the scene for rescue mission.

The incident had led to traffic gridlock on the Third Mainland Bridge, inward the Island.

Taofik Adebayo, the Director, Public Affairs of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, , confirmed the incident.

He said LASTMA men, in collaboration with other rescue team, particularly, Marine Police, are currently carrying out rescue mission.

According to Adebayo, the seriously injured and rescued 18 passengers were immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

According to reports, preliminary investigations revealed that a 20-seater full loaded LT Commercial Bus, with registration FKJ 872 YA) while on a high speed lost control as a result of a brake failure and was about to fell inside lagoon before it was stopped by tha rail of 3rd Mainland Bridge.

Adebayo added that while the truck driver ran away after the accident, Police men from Adeniji Adele Police Station provided security backup during the rescue of 18 seriously injured passengers by LASTMA.officials.

One LASTMA Alpha, Zone 1 Lagos Island, Ojo-Oniyun Olamide, who led the recovery operations confirmed that his team immediately evacuated the LT Commercial bus off the road for an unhindered free vehicular movement inward Adeniji Adele area of Lagos Island.

“Meanwhile, the Marine rescue team already inside lagoon on search and rescue mission to see if any of those passengers fell inside the lagoon could be rescued.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki however, warned mortoring public to stop over speeding and ensure their vehicles are properly checked including the braking system before embarking on any journey within or outside the State.

