Hunger Alleviation: Dangote’s over 1 million rice gets to 17 states

Seventeen states of the federation have so far received their shares of the over 1 million 10kg rice, being distributed by the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), across the 774 local governments in Nigeria

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the ADF, Zouera Youssoufou, said the Foundation would ensure that all the local governments in Nigeria get their shares of the rice before the end of the Ramadan period.

Youssoufou said that the Foundation is partnering with credible NGOs, civil societies, and religious bodies among others to ensure the donations go to the most vulnerable in all the states and local governments across Nigeria.

She said the Foundation is guided by a vision of empowering Africans to achieve their self-actualization and full potential as it believes that every individual, regardless of their circumstances, deserves the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

It would be recalled that the ADF recently flagged off the distribution of over 1,000,000, (One million) bags of 10kg rice across all the 774 local governments in Nigeria in Kano and Lagos respectively.

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, who is also the Chairman of ADF, was present at both the flagging-off ceremony in Kano and Lagos, where 120,000 and 80,000 bags of 10kg rice were distributed to both Kano and Lagos states respectively said he has resolved to do all within his powers to assist all the tiers of the Government in alleviating poverty in Nigeria.

Dangote said the food intervention programme, demonstrates his foundation’s commitment to upholding the values of compassion and solidarity that are at the core of humanity. Dangote said the initiative is a crucial step towards alleviating the ongoing economic challenges faced by our nation.

He also emphasised the importance of compassion and generosity during the holy month of Ramadan, stressing that, all stakeholders must play a part, in supporting the government to alleviate hunger in the land. “Our distribution of rice symbolises our commitment to upholding the values of compassion and solidarity, which are at the core of our humanity.” ADF will spearhead the food intervention programme and will run from March to early April 2024.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Kano, the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, urged other wealthy Nigerians to emulate Aliko Dangote by supporting the government in the provision of palliative to cushion the harsh economic condition in the country, he said: “I do not have enough words to express my heartfelt gratitude to Alhaji Aliko Dangote on behalf of the good people of Kano State. “This is because the gesture he is offering today will undoubtedly alleviate the burden of many families facing economic hardship in our state. I urge all other wealthy individuals and businesses in our community to take heed of this noble example set by the Dangote Group and extend similar gestures of support to those in need in our dear state.”

In the same vein, Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu of Lagos State said the gesture of distribution of 80,000 bags of 10kg rice shows that the leadership of the Foundation prioritizes the welfare of the people beyond the pursuit of profit and accumulation of wealth.

The Governor said: “Aliko Dangote is a Nigerian that has chosen to be different. You have choices but you have made the right one which, is caring for the vulnerable. I appreciate Mr. Aliko Dangote for extending his kind gestures to the people at the bottom of the pyramid and we are grateful for supporting us in government. There is a lot of global disruption in different parts of the world, and it is a tough time to be in a position of leadership,” he said.

While encouraging other wealthy Nigerians to emulate Dangote, the Governor said the distribution of rice, to the vulnerable, would support the initiative of the state in addressing the effects of the economic hardship.

Group Executive Director of Commercial Operations at Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Fatima Aliko-Dangote, noted that the flag-off in Lagos is a follow-up to the 120,000 bags distributed in Kano last Saturday.

“We have been doing this for a while but we didn’t publicize it because our chairman believes this is between him and God but this year we decided to publicize it so that we can encourage and inspire others to do so.

“There are many other things the Dangote Foundation is also doing. We are also serving 2,500 breads all over Lagos daily. We started this in 2020 during COVID-19. Also in our hometown in Kano, we have been doing breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the past 35 years. The foundation has invested in many things. Years back, we gave women some money to be able to invest in their businesses,” she said.

