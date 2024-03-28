The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), the philanthropic arm of the Dangote Group, has flagged off the distribution of 80,000 10kg bags of rice to the vulnerable in Lagos state.

Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group and Chairman of the foundation, disclosed that the gesture is part of the over one million 10kg bags of rice that would be distributed to reach one million vulnerable people in the 774 local government areas of the country.

Speaking at the flag off in Alausa, Dangote, said the distribution of the 80,000 bags of 10kg rice is another demonstration of the foundation’s commitment to upholding the values of compassion and solidarity that are at the core of humanity.

He noted that the distribution of the rice is in addition to the daily distribution of 12,500 loaves of bread in Lagos, while stressing that with the initiative, the foundation aspires to ameliorate some of the burdens faced by vulnerable communities across Lagos State.

In his remarks, Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, applauded the many initiatives of Dangote to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians, while praising him for showing compassion to the needy in the society.

Sanwo-Olu said the gesture of distribution of 80,000 bags of 10kg rice shows that the leadership of the Foundation prioritize the welfare of the people beyond the pursuit of profit and accumulation of wealth.

