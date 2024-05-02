Steer Clear of Selection of Imam in Inisa, IMEA Warns Adeleke, Monarch

The lnisa Muslim Elites, IMEA, on Thursday warned Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke to steer clear of the selection of chief imam of the town

IMEA also rejected the alleged move by the Osun State government over imposition of one Abdulakeem Jamiu as the Chief lmam of the central mosque of the town.

It would be recalled that the leadership tussle began in the lnisha Central mosque two years ago, as a result of two different factions laying claim to the position of lmamship after the demise of the former Chief lmam, Sheikh Surakat Asiyanbi.

The leadership tussle eventually led to

litigation before a State High Court sitting in Ikirun, where the two factions were both restrained from leading prayers in the mosque pending the determination of the suit before the court.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo, Alhaji Kasali Adeyemo, alleged the state government and other stakeholders of legal abuse following government’s announcement of one Abdulakeem Jamiu as the Chief Imam of the Central Mosque, despite the court order.

The Muslim Elites group maintained that the selection process should be in consonance with the dictates of the Holy Qur’an, Hadith and Sunnah and without any form of secular or political interference.

It cautioned the State government to steer clear the selection process of the Chief lmam for the Central mosque to prevent crisis within Ummah, the religious circle and the town at large.

The Association also implored the traditional ruler of Inisa, League of Imams and Alfas in the state to desist from interfering in the selection process of Chief Imam of the Central Mosque to avoid causing more crisis in the town.

