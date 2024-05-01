A total of 16 people were burnt to death on Tuesday in an accident involving an 18-seater bus at Ekwegbe, along Enugu/Opi/Nsukka Road, Enugu State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement said two others were rescued alive and currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Mr Ndukwe said, “A lone fatal motor accident occurred today, April 30, 2024, around 5:20 p.m., at Ekwegbe, along Enugu/Opi/Nsukka Road, claiming the lives of yet-to-be identified fourteen males (14) and two (2) females burnt beyond recognition.

“The accident involves an 18-seater white-coloured Toyota Hummer bus with a Bauchi State commercial registration number DAS 215 XA and the inscription “Masha Allah,” said to be on high speed, lost control, and plunged into the fence of Maduka University along the road,” he stated.

The police spokesperson said investigation showed that “the vehicle unfortunately burst into flames burning beyond recognition, the sixteen (16) deceased individuals, who were taken to the hospital and confirmed dead.

“However, two (2) other passengers were rescued alive and taken to the hospital for medical attention by police officers, soldiers and public-spirited citizens, who immediately responded to the incident,” he stated.

“The vehicle, loaded with edible vegetables, other food items, and the luggage of the passengers, was heading towards Nsukka from the Enugu axis of the road. However, the actual point of take-off and final destination of the vehicle has not been ascertained. Nonetheless, the items have been recovered by the Igbo-Etiti Police Division,” Mr Ndukwe said preliminary investigation further revealed.

Commiserating with the yet-to-be-traced victims’ families, friends, and associates of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, while describing the accident and carnage as sad, called on individuals that could help in identifying the victims or with information to trace their family members of the deceased to come forward with such information.

