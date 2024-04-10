Eid-Al-Fitri: Osun cleric urges Muslims to uphold lessons taught during Ramadan

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

Eid-Al-Fitri: Osun cleric urges Muslims uphold lessons taught during Ramadan

As Muslims all over the world celebrate the end of 1445AH ramadan, the General Overseer of Great Terbanacle Miracle Church of God, Mountain of Change, Ido Osun, Osun State, Prophet Adeyemi Adeniran has urged the islamic faithful to abide by all the lesson taught during the holy month of Ramadan.

This was contained in a Sallah message issued in Osogbo

According to him the Christian cleric, fasting taught us to be more dedicated to God by jettisioning all habits that are not in coherence with the will of God, encouraging the Muslim ummah not to go back to their sinful world but rather move closer to Allah after ramadam.

Adeyemi enjoined Islamic faithful to pressed forward in arms given as it embedded in the lesson taught during Ramadan.

He equally urged them to use the period of celebration to pray for the sicky economy of our nation.

He harped for modesty in celebration, saying they should celebrate in love and harmony and seek the face of God in prayer for divine intervention.

