Kaduna assembly sets up committee to probe el-Rufai’s administration

Published

11 hours ago

on

The Kaduna House of Assembly has constituted a committee to probe the finances of the state under the administration of the immediate past governor, Nasir el-Rufai.

The committee has been tasked with looking at loans, grants, and project implementation from 2015 to 2023.

On March 30, Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna, said his administration inherited a debt of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from the el-Rufai administration.

Speaking during a town hall meeting, Sani also said he has not borrowed “a kobo in the last nine months”.

He, however, said the huge debt burden is eating deep into the state’s share of the monthly federation allocation.

