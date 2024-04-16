Osun asset recovery not intended to witch-hunt opposition – SSG

Secretary to the Osun State Government and Chairman of Osun State Asset Recovery Committee, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye says the committee is discharging its duties according to the dictate of the law, just as he noted that the exercise is not to witch-hunt the opposition but rather to reposition the assets of the state.

Igbalaye who disclosed this during a press conference at the Exco lounge, government secretariat, Abere, on Tuesday, pointed out that due diligence will remain the priority of the committee, stressing that the press conference was called to have a clear picture of the situation.

He said people should not see development as a means to which-hunt the past administration.

News continues after this Advertisement

“It was imperative for the committee to go through due process after the inauguration. Government properties like vehicles and buildings which were illegally possessed must be returned to the Osun State Government immediately,” he said.

Osun SSG who pointed out critical observations by the Task force in a meeting held on Tuesday, 5th March, 2024 said, all the observations raised would be followed to the letter.

“At its meeting held on Tuesday, 5th March, 2024, the Task Force observed as follows:

i. That due diligence should be done with a view to ascertaining vehicles / assets that were lawfully permissible to be taken home from those illegally taken away;

ii. That the Executive Governor had the prerogative power to allow any political appointee go home with his/her official vehicle, having served for at least a period of two (2) years and payment of some amount of money into the coffers of the government, and if the vehicle was less than four (4) years old, the appointee would pay 10% of the residual value of such official vehicle;

iii. That the approval granted by the immediate past Executive Governor for the release and eventual ownership of the official vehicles (kia cars) allocated to members of the immediate past Osun State Executive Council followed due process; and

iv. That the letter of permission written by the immediate past Head of Service, directing political appointees of the immediate past administration togo home with the official vehicles allocated to them was, however, illegal.”

“Consequently, all government assets/ vehicles that are hitherto in the possession of the political appointees of the immediate past administration, which are not captured in the express provisions of the paragraphs ii and iii above, are deemed to have been illegally carted away, and such must be returned to the Osun State Government immediately.”

Responding to questions of ease and means of recovery, the SSG maintained that the taskforce consists of legal and security representatives who are mandated to make sure that operations are carried out in respect to the rule of law.

“We have legal and security representatives. They are on this committee to make sure that the rule of law takes preeminence”, he concluded.

The SSG assured everyone that as another meeting is due in a few days, the public will be kept abreast of developments as events continues to unfold

News continues after this Advertisement