Kano agency files fresh corruption charges against Ganduje

The Kano State Anti-corruption and Public Complaints Commission has filed fresh charges against Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of the state and present national chair of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje was governor of Kano from 2015 to 2023.

Muhuyi Magaji, chairman of the commission who disclosed this when he appeared on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, on Tuesday,, said the commission is investigating a case where N51 billion was allegedly diverted by the Ganduje administration.

According to Magaji, towards the end of the Ganduje administration, N1 billion was withdrawn from the state’s accounts for rehabilitation of roads, but that the sum was allegedly diverted.

He disclosed that what is happening now is “a tip of the iceberg,” noting that, “As I am talking to you, we are investigating a case whereby N51.3 billion local government funds were directly taken from the government coffers (and) sent to other individuals, and we traced it to people.

“We have piled a series of cases. We have a case whereby N1 billion in April last year (2023) was removed from government coffers under the allocation of renovating 30 roads in the metropolis and it was taken away, sent to Bureau de Change.

“We have a case of N4 billion whereby it was sent from the consolidated revenue account of Kano state to an agricultural company. All these cases are before the court.”

The chair said the commission is not driven by politics and is dedicated to the fight against corruption.

“Incidentally, His Excellency, the former governor, was the one that appointed me in 2015 to head the agency and I was re-appointed in 2020 for another five-year term,” he said.

“Basically, we have an institution in the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) that is devoid of political activities and dedicated to fight corruption, check maladministration and fight injustice.”

