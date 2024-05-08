The Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has approved the re-constitution of the members of the Abia State Judicial Service Commission, a statement by Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary said on Wednesday.

Consequently, Governor Otti nominated the following persons as members of the Commission pending their confirmation by the Abia State House of Assembly:

1. Mr. Chibuzo Irobi – Member

2. Mr. Finecountry Iyioku – Member

3. Prof. Chukwu Udensi – Member

4. Engr. Moses Ogbonna – Member

News continues after this Advertisement

News continues after this Advertisement