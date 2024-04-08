JUST IN: Obaseki appoints 38-year-old Omobayo Godwin as new deputy gov

Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor, has appointed a 38-year-old engineer, Omobayo Godwin, as the new deputy governor.

This comes after the impeachment Philip Shaibu as deputy governor by the state’s House of Assembly on Monday.

According to the panel set up for the impeachment proceedings of the former deputy gov, Shuaibu was sacked for leaking the state government’s secrets.

News continues after this Advertisement

More subsequently…

News continues after this Advertisement