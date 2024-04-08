Connect with us

JUST IN: Obaseki appoints 38-year-old Omobayo Godwin as new deputy gov
Published

15 mins ago

on

Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor, has appointed a 38-year-old engineer, Omobayo Godwin, as the new deputy governor.

This comes after the impeachment Philip Shaibu as deputy governor by the state’s House of Assembly on Monday.

According to the panel set up for the impeachment proceedings of the former deputy gov, Shuaibu was sacked for leaking the state government’s secrets.

More subsequently…

