Edo Assembly begins impeachment proceedings against deputy gov, Shaibu

Politics

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Edo House of Assembly on Wednesday, commenced move to impeach the deputy governor, Mr Philip Shaibu.

The Majority Leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian (PDP, Ovia North-East 1), announced the impeachment notice at plenary on Wednesday.

Aiguobarueghian said a petition dated March 5 against Shaibu was signed by 21 of the 24 members of the legislature.

He added that the petition was based on perjury and the revelation of government’s secrets, noting that the number of members who signed the petition was higher than the two-thirds constitutional requirement.

Speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku (PDP, Owan-West), acknowledged receipt of the petition.

He directed the Clerk of the house, Mr Yahaya Omogbai, to serve the impeachment notice on the deputy governor.

