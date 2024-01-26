Philip Shaibu, Edo State deputy governor and one of the aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, says the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, is his elder brother and will back his quest to succeed him.

Obaseki and Shaibu have been at loggerheads over the latter’s governorship ambition, with the governor understood to be back boardroom guru, Asue Ighodalo, from Edo Central as his successor.

However, speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, Shaibu described Obaseki as his elder brother and boss, noting that the issue of whether Obaseki will support him or not had been resolved during the PDP stakeholders meeting.

“Mr. Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, my boss and my senior brother will support me. He had said it at the secretariat when we had our stakeholders meeting that whoever wins, he will support and whoever that will win is nobody else but Philip Shaibu,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Shaibu, after returning his governorship nomination form to the National Secretariat of the PDP, in Abuja vowed not to allow himself be intimidated out of the September 21st, 2024, governorship election.

According to him, he joined the Edo Governorship race to stop schemes by vested interests to return power to businessmen.

He said, “We started the journey of rescuing Edo State in 2006, and we were conscious of what we wanted to achieve.

“We said that we needed to take our state back and return it to the people, and we did take the state back and return it to the people. Along the line, something happened, and the state is about to be hijacked again, so we said no.

“This election is another challenge; they want to take the state from Edo people and return it to businessmen, and we are saying no! Because Edo State cannot return to Egypt.

“Edo State will continually move forward, and the only way it can move forward is if power resides with the people. PDP says power to the people, not power to business friends or business colleagues.”