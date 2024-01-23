Philip Shaibu, Edo State Deputy Governor, on Tuesday, moved the weekly Tuesday mass normally held at the Government House Chapel at his instance to an open field in his new office outside the government house.

This comes as the frosty relationship between him and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki continues despite initial attempts to reach a true.

The mass held in the open field of the new deputy governor’s office along Commercial Avenue and had in attendance Shaibu, his wife, and civil servants attached to his office, some aides, and political associates.

Vanguard quoted an official in the Chapel to have said that they got a directive from the Senior Special Assistant to Obaseki on Religious Matters last Monday “to come and remove our things from the chapel including the station of the cross, the pulpit, and other items.

“I told him I would inform the deputy governor for a directive on where to relocate the items and we went to remove them the following day. I was shocked when I started hearing that I went to do a video. They ordered us to remove our things which we did.”

It was gathered that the chapel was undergoing renovation but investigation indicated that the same facility was recently renovated and repainted.

In his homily, Rev Fr Emmanuel Egejuru said joy, humility, gratefulness, and obedience are characteristics expected from leaders which he said was exemplified by King David in the bible.

But Obaseki insisted that nothing like the relocation of the chapel had happened.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Obaseki on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie said the video in circulation was fabricated by mischief makers.

“It is imperative to state categorically that the Government House chapel is very much in operation and attending to the spiritual needs of the occupants of the Government House.

“It is necessary to stress that the Governor and his wife are ardent Christians and it is therefore illogical that they will shut down the Chapel in the Government House.

“We urge members of the public to disregard the rumour as it bears no iota of truth. The government will continue to promote religious freedom and harmony within the State.”

