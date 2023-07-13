JUST IN: Court orders DSS to charge Emefiele within one week or release

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to charge Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to court if they have criminal allegations against him, or release him.

Hamza Muazu, presiding judge, said the former CBN governor should be released on bail if he is not taken to a competent court within one week.

On June 9, President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele and asked him to transfer his responsibilities to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, deputy governor, operations directorate.

The day after, the DSS announced that Emefiele was in its custody for “some investigative reasons”.

Through his lawyer, Joseph Daudu, Emefiele filed a suit against the DSS and the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) seeking to enforce his fundamental rights.

More subsequently…