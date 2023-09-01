Julius Berger, Nigeria’s leading construction company says it is pleased to announce its participation in the prestigious Big5 Construct Nigeria event, taking place from the 5th to 7th of September 2023 at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Joining the exhibition alongside Julius Berger are Abumet and PrimeTech. The company will also be displaying some of its unique precast products and other innovative solution for construction.

Over the years, the Big5 Construct Nigeria event has turned out to be one of Nigerian construction industry’s biggest event, where industry leaders like Julius Berger and its subsidiaries showcase latest developments and breakthroughs in the construction industry and its subsectors.

The event attracts professionals, industry leaders and stakeholders from across Nigeria. As frontrunners in their sectors Julius Berger and its subsidiary use events like the Big5 Construct Nigeria to share their extensive knowledge and cutting-edge solutions, and so are excited to be a part of the influential event.

Visitors to the exhibition event will have the opportunity to explore exhibition Booth 2B20 which is shared by Julius Berger and its subsidiaries. Booth 2B20 will feature live demonstrations and interactive displays of products and new developments at the Julius Berger Group. Knowledgeable company representatives will also be there to engage with attendees and provide insights into their respective areas of expertise.

Julius Berger is renowned for its extensive portfolio of highly successful engineering construction projects, and the company is now transforming into more than just a construction company. In October last year, it launched an ultramodern semi-automated cashew-processing factory in Epe, Lagos.

The factory has an installed processing capacity of up to 60 metric tons of raw cashew nuts per day and has since begun production of cashew nuts for retail and export with the trademark, Mighty Kashoo.

The Julius Berger stand will highlight its construction capabilities, project management expertise, and state-of-the-art engineering solutions that have solidified its position as a trusted partner for progress.

Abumet, a subsidiary of Julius Berger, will present its expertise in aluminium and glass solutions. Innovative products, like Evonig Glass and some state-of-the-art aluminium systems will be prominently featured. With a reputation for delivering high-quality services, Abumet will display outstanding designs, advanced fabrication techniques, and sustainable glass and aluminium solutions.

PrimeTech is a leader in engineering designs and architecture and has a huge portfolio of outstanding projects. Visitors to the stand will learn about their comprehensive range of services and the company’s commitment to delivering efficient and sustainable solutions. PrimeTech, which has a reputation for balancing aesthetic with functionality will share some of its latest projects at the stand.

The Julius Berger Stand will also feature outstanding precast elements from its precast section, Idu Precast. The section is Julius Berger’s in-house supplier of high-quality precast and concrete products, and now sells to clients interested in purchasing Julius Berger standard construction materials for their projects.

This business division of the company will be highlighting its prefabricated concrete solutions at the Big5 Construct Nigeria. Visitors to Booth 2B20 can learn about Idu Precast’s manufacturing capabilities, quality control processes and the efficiency and durability of its precast concrete products.

According to Julius Berger’s Commercial Manager, Mr. Christian Bauer, the company is delighted to be a participant at the Big5 Construct Nigeria event alongside its esteemed subsidiaries and the exhibition provides it with an exceptional platform to showcase the Group’s collective expertise, foster industry collaboration, and highlight its commitment to delivering high-quality solutions that will drive Nigeria’s infrastructure development.