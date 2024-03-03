Encomiums as Bayi, Meletschus retire from Julius Berger, Kaita, Stolle take over

Retiring and new directors of the country’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc shone like a thousand stars weekend when the Board, management and staff honoured them with a befitting Farewell cum Welcome party that had all the trappings of an industry-wide event.

The occasion which had the creme-de-la-creme of the society in attendance, former Executive Director, Administration, Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi, fniob and the former Executive Director, Corporate Development, Mr. Tobias Meletschus were officially sent off from the company while the newly appointed Director, Administration, Alhaji Dr. Abdulaziz Kaita and his Corporate Development colleague, Mr Jochen Stolle were formally received into their new offices.

In his short remarks, Chairman of the Board, Mutiu Sunmonu CON who described the event as a celebration of square pegs, started by saying that Bayi was one of the great listener and cerebral Executive Director and Board member that he has ever worked with. Reminding the audience that it was a night to celebrate two of the company’s greats, Sunmonu said, Bayi is a very good friend, hard worker and probably one of the longest serving staff of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. When I met him the time I joined the Board, he was always very willing to help and always making efforts to deliver on any assignment he was given.

The Chairman further described the former Executive Director, Administration, as always very patient and meticulous at Board meetings

Turning to Bayi, the Chairman then declared, Bayi, we are going to miss you. But I am also sure you are going to render services to Julius Berger even in your retirement whenever you are called upon.

On the outgone Director, Corporate Development, Sunmonu described him as one of the youngest Executives to have served at Julius Berger. He said, I saw him grow into the confident Executive Director that he became.

The Chairman said it was painful to see him go adding, he has left when we have trained him so well adding, his presentations at Board meetings became very powerful.

He therefore urged Meletschus to take all he has learnt at Julius Berger with him on his future endeavours.

The Chairman remarked positively on the attendance at the event and scored it highly saying that, I am impressed by the attendance here tonight. I am really moved to see that former staff and retirees of Julius Berger are here to join us bid farewell to our outgoing Directors and to welcome the new ones. It is an indication of what the company meant and still means to a whole lot of us all over.

The Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter spoke in similar vein saying that the two retiring Directors were epitomes of hardwork and success.

On Bayi, the Managing Director said, the fact that you reached the zenith of your career at Julius Berger underscores your person, persona and diligence. And like the Chairman has just said, you were always willing to help and supportive. You were a mediator; you were a guiding light and I hope we can continue to tap from your well of wisdom even in your retirement.

Adding that Bayi remained an institution on Julius Berger affairs, Richter reeled out a long list of dozens of personal Awards and Recognitions received by the retiring Executive Director from stakeholders in the industry and beyond to buttress his point.

The Managing Director was not short of words in his encomiums on Meletschus. He said, like Bayi, your contribution to the growth of Julius Berger was very impactful. It was always relieving to hear you out at meetings and it reflected in the tremendous progress your Team at Corporate Development Department made. We will miss you.

The outgoing Executive Director, Administration, Bayi said the elaborateness of the milestone event brought out the emotional side in him saying that, I am truly proud to have belonged to the distinguished Julius Berger family.

Recalling his journey through the company in his over 40 years service, Bayi said, it has been grit and grime as well as thrill and frills. I have run the straight lines, the curved turns, the downhill and uphill fights. In all, the great news is that it has been a great sojourn; an experiential odyssey of a fulfilling career and true friendships but not only across Nigeria, but indeed across the Atlantic, where I now have a good number of friends across Europe.

Describing his successor as a brother, Bayi said, Kaita will perform his duties as diligently as required.

Advertisement

In his response, the new Director, Administration, Dr. Abdulaziz Kaita thanked the Board for his appointment even as he described the Administration department as the backbone of the company.

He continued: my vision is clear; to foster an environment of transparency, efficiency, and innovation. We will work together to streamline our processes, enhance our systems, and ensure we provide the best possible support to our team and stakeholders. Collaboration will be at the heart of everything we do. I believe that by working closely with all departments, we can achieve our collective goals and overcome any obstacles.

Abdulaziz assured members of his team of his leadership support just as he added that, I look forward to learning from you and with you. Your dedication, skills, and insights are the engine of our department. I am here to support you, champion your ideas, and ensure your work environment is both fulfilling and conducive to personal and professional growth.

Meletschus did not mince words in reliving his years at Julius Berger which he described as inspiring and instructive.

He said he came, he saw and learnt a lot at Julius Berger; and that he was retiring from the company a happy man.

For his successor in the Corporate Development Department, Jochen Stolle, amidst a resounding applause from the audience, he remarked that in the next 24 hours he would be marking his 21st year of service to the company.

According to him, his team will be looking forward to continuing the legacy of his predecessor as well as identifying interesting new ventures for Julius Berger and taking us on a growth path on becoming one of the leading diversified companies throughout West Africa.

Acknowledging that there would be challenges ahead, Stolle exuded confidence in declaring that, we are determined to work to strengthen our various units in the Corporate Development Department for the tasks ahead. I will look forward to working with us all for the progress and general upliftment of the ideals of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, even as he said Julius Berger is one of the best companies in the world.

Valuable gifts were later presented to the two outgoing Executive Directors jointly by the Chairman and Managing Director just as a representative of Julius Berger International presented another gift to the retiring duo, with a photo session by members of the Board and Executive Management following.

Among those present at the high profile event were: several members of the Board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, members of the company’s Management Team, delegations from Regional offices of the company within the country and Republic of Benin, Representatives of the Emir of Zazzau and Hadejia Emirates as well as the Deputy Chief of Staff to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadeija, former Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Ade Ipaye, former minister of State, Works, Power and Housing, Alh. Suleiman Zarma, former minister of State, Works and later, Transport, Bldr Muazu Sambo Jaji, family members of some of the honoured staff among others.

News continues after this Advertisement