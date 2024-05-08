Connect with us

Business

FG to raise N450bn via bond issuance in May 2024
Advertisement

Business

CBN reviews guidelines on repatriation of FX proceeds by oil firms

Business

FG removes signature bonus to encourage investors to bid for oil blocks

Business

CBN directs banks to halt charges on deposits till September

Business

Banks borrowing plunges by N23.99trn in March

Business

Binance says Nigerian officials demanded bribes, sending wrong message to investors

Business

SERAP asks FG to reverse CBN’s 0.5% cybersecurity levy within 48 hours

Business

N50k for N10m: Details as CBN orders banks to charge 0.5% cybersecurity levy on all transactions

Business

FG orders TCN to cut electricity supplies to Benin Republic, Togo, Niger

Business

Q1 2024: UBA grows gross by 110%, profit hits N156bn

Business

FG to raise N450bn via bond issuance in May 2024

Published

2 mins ago

on

FG to raise N450bn via bond issuance in May 2024

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced that the Federal Government of Nigeria is to raise N450 billion via bond issuance in the May 2024.

The DMO has been authorized to receive applications for the following:

* N150 billion bond at the interest rate of 19.30%, due in April 2029 (5-Yr Re-opening).

News continues after this Advertisement

*N150 billion bond at the interest rate of 18.50%, due in February 2031 (7-Yr Re-opening)

*N150 billion bond due in May 2033 (9-Yr New).

According to DMO, the auction date is May 13, 2024 while settlement date is May 15, 2024.

UNITS OF SALE:

N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N50,001,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *