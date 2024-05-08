Connect with us

Business

CBN reviews guidelines on repatriation of FX proceeds by oil firms
Advertisement

Business

FG to raise N450bn via bond issuance in May 2024

Business

FG removes signature bonus to encourage investors to bid for oil blocks

Business

CBN directs banks to halt charges on deposits till September

Business

Banks borrowing plunges by N23.99trn in March

Business

Binance says Nigerian officials demanded bribes, sending wrong message to investors

Business

SERAP asks FG to reverse CBN’s 0.5% cybersecurity levy within 48 hours

Business

N50k for N10m: Details as CBN orders banks to charge 0.5% cybersecurity levy on all transactions

Business

FG orders TCN to cut electricity supplies to Benin Republic, Togo, Niger

Business

Q1 2024: UBA grows gross by 110%, profit hits N156bn

Business

CBN reviews guidelines on repatriation of FX proceeds by oil firms

Published

6 mins ago

on

CBN reviews guidelines on repatriation of FX proceeds by oil firms

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said oil firms can now spend 50% balance of the repatriated export proceeds on financial obligations.

According to CBN, international oil firms could repatriate 50% of their proceeds in the first instance and then the other half after 90 days.

The apex bank in February stopped international oil companies from repatriating 100% foreign exchange proceeds to their mother companies overseas at once.

News continues after this Advertisement

In a circular signed by the Director, Trade and Exchange Department, Hassan Mahmud, the CBN stated thus:

“Following the recent enquiries by banks and other stakeholders on our circular referenced TED/FEM/PUB/FPC/001/004, in respect of Cash Pooling requests by banks on behalf of IOCs, we provide further clarifications as follows:

“The initial 50% of the repatriated proceeds can be pooled immediately or as at when required. Banks may submit the request for cash pooling ahead of the expected date of receipt, supported by the required documentations, for approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria”.

“The 50% balance of the repatriated export proceeds could be used to settle financial obligations in Nigeria, whenever required, during the prescribed 90-day period.”

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *