Fans to pay N1,000 for Super Eagles versus Bafana in Uyo
Fans to pay N1,000 for Super Eagles versus Bafana in Uyo

Published

6 hours ago

on

Fans to pay N1,000 for Super Eagles versus Bafana in Uyo

 

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says fans will pay N1,000 for popular stand to watch the 2026 World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana on Friday in Uyo.

The encounter is slated for the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo from 8 pm.

Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at the NFF disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said that sales of the tickets will begin on Thursday morning at strategic outlets across Akwa Ibom.

“Tickets to access the Godswill Akpabio Stadium for Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying cracker between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana will go on sale from Thursday morning.

“While tickets for the popular stands will sell for N1,000 each, tickets to the VIP areas will go for N3,000 each,” Olajire said.

NFF’s Head of Marketing and Sponsorship, Alizor Chuks said the tickets will go on sale at several designated points across the state.

“The objective is to have as many sales points as possible away from the stadium, and ensure that sales are concluded by Friday evening before the game commences,” Chuks said.

NAN reports that no fewer than 20 players trained on Tuesday evening at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, ahead of the crucial clash.

Nigeria will lock horns with South Africa in a rematch of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) first semi-final match earlier this year, which the Super Eagles won 4-2 on penalties.

