Connect with us

Sports

Rangers coach Ilechukwu sees tough battle in potential title decider against Enyimba
Advertisement

Sports

Strike: Super Eagles players stranded in Lagos, Abuja 

Sports

Mikel meets Ferguson after 19 years, says 'he's forgiven me'

Sports

Ibrahim Olawoyin replaces Tella in Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers squad

Sports

Rangers striker called up to replace Osimhen for South Africa, Benin games

Sports

'Records follow me,' Ronaldo boasts after smashing Saudi Pro League scoring record

Sports

Barcelona management makes U-turn, sack coach Xavi Hernandez

Sports

N15m up for grabs in Ecobank National Schools’ Team Chess Championship

Sports

Toni Kroos to quit football after Euro 2024

Sports

Usyk prevails against Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion

Sports

Rangers coach Ilechukwu sees tough battle in potential title decider against Enyimba

Published

17 mins ago

on

Rangers coach Ilechukwu sees tough battle in potential title decider against Enyimba

Fidelis Ilechukwu, coach of Enugu Rangers, says he expects a tough battle against Enyimba of Aba in what could be a title decider.

Rangers currently have two points lead at the summit of the table, after losing to points following a goalless draw against Sporting Lagos at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Lagos.

The result left them with 61 points after 34 games, while nine-time champions Enyimba took advantage of the slip to close the gap between them and Rangers by beating Rivers United 4-1 in Aba on Sunday, thanks to braces from Chijioke Mbaoma and Elijah Akanni.

News continues after this Advertisement

Ilechukwu, however, said the getting one point in Lagos is a positive result and spoke about the Oriental Derby clash with the champions.

Rangers coach Ilechukwu sees tough battle in potential title decider against Enyimba

Rangers coach Ilechukwu sees tough battle in potential title decider against Enyimba

NPFL table

Speaking after the match in Lagos, he said, “Coming to Sporting Lagos and picking a point is not a small thing. It shows we are seriously working hard; I’m so happy about that.

“Honestly, it’s going to be tough against a team that has the pedigree of winning the league; they have all it takes to win it, but Rangers will keep fighting to get our three points. I know it won’t be easy, but you can’t predict what is going to happen.

“We are positive, and we are not saying we are going to win the title. This game has come and gone, and we are going to prepare very well against Enyimba.”

Another title contender breathing down the neck of Rangers are Remo Stars, who are only separated from Enyimba by goal difference.

With their two-point lead, Rangers are on course for an eighth NPFL title, with their last triumph coming in 2016.

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *