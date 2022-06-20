Ecobank unveils Super Rewards Season 3

Adebayo Obajemu

Ecobank Nigeria has unveiled Season 3 of its Super Rewards Campaign. The initiative is focused on customers and put out by Ecobank to reward the loyalty of customers with Season 3 set to reward 100 customers with cash prizes of N50,000 monthly.

In this, two customers will coast home with N1 million each at the end of the Season. The two-month campaign kicks off June 20 and will run through to August 21, 2022.

Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank, in disclosing the beginning of the season 3, said it promises to be bigger with 100 customers benefiting N50,000 each. She said that participation is open to both new and existing individual customers of the Bank, who qualify to be rewarded, while also enjoying a first-grade banking experience.

“Now is the perfect time to open an account with us or reactivate and fund your dormant account. The Super Reward campaign which was initiated by Ecobank in March 2021 is designed to promote a healthy savings culture amongst Nigerians and reward customers’ loyalty to the Ecobank brand. The success of season 1 and 2 campaigns followed by customers’ demand led to the introduction of Season 3. Both Seasons 1 and 2 have produced a total of 8 Millionaires and 1600 customers being rewarded N25,000 weekly in batches of fifty per week”.