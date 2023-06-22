The Managing Director and Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal has reiterated the bank’s commitment to supporting any investment that will stimulate the growth of Nigeria’s economy and transform the opportunities in Nigeria into business and empowerment for the youth. Lawal noted that the bank is ready and determined to tap into the energy of the vibrant young population in Nigeria by providing incentives that would make agriculture attractive to them.

The Ecobank Managing Director spoke at the Agribusiness Investors Network organized by the Innovative Youth in Agriculture (I-Youth) held at the Ecobank Pan Africa Center (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos. The event organized by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in partnership with Mastercard Foundation and Ecobank, had in attendance the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, representatives of African Development Bank, Lagos State Government, Nigerian Agribusiness Group, Fintech Association of Nigeria, and some other financial institutions.

According to Lawal, “For us as a Pan African bank, we are committed to supporting any investment that will stimulate the growth of Nigeria’s economy and transform the opportunities in Nigeria into business. We are determined to tap into the energy of the vibrant young population in Nigeria by providing incentives that would make agriculture attractive to them.”

Mr Lawal was optimistic that the event which presented opportunity to discuss trends in global agribusiness, digital financing, import and export opportunities, inter-continental partnerships, would go a long way to repositioning the agriculture sector within the Nigerian economy.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Deputy Director, Partnership and Delivery, IITA, Ken Dashiell, stated that it has become imperative for stakeholders to work together to empower the youth in transforming Nigeria’s Food system. Dashiell said government and other developmental partners must begin to put the right policies and programs in place to attract the youth into agriculture.