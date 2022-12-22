Basketmouth's marriage crashes

Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, a popular Nigerian comedian, has announced separation from his wife.

Okpocha, 44, announced the end of his 12-year marriage to Elsie Uzoma Okpocha, to whom he got married in 2010.

He broke the news in a statement on his verified Instagram account Thursday afternoon.

The statement read: “As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation. After much deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.”

It added: “As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need. We humbly ask that you respect our privacy as we navigate through these times. Thank you.”

The couple have three children together: a boy and girl named Jason Okpocha, Janelle Okpocha respectively and the third that was born in 2021 after Elsie had suffered three miscarriages.