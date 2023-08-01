Musiliu Ajikanle, popular Yoruba actor is dead

Popular Yoruba actor, Musiliu Ajikanle, alias Buffalo, has died after a protracted battle with a stroke.

His death was announced by Saliu Gbolagade, the Yoruba actor popularly known as Ogboluke, on Instagram on Monday.

Ajikanle was noted for his role in the Yoruba film titled ‘Olokiki Oru: The Midnight Sensation’ and released in 2019.

“Ina Lilah Waina Allah Rajiun. God gave each of us the gift of life, and God gifted us with eternal life,” he wrote.

“Rest well my dear friend Musiliu Ajikanle. Your footsteps can never be filled, nor your love ever forgotten.

“May the blessings of a good life lived follow you into heaven.”

Stars like Ayo Mogaji, Fathia Balogun, Sola Kosoko and singer Portable have taken to the comment section of the post to register their condolences.

In January 2021, Ajikanle was captured in an Instagram post pleading with Nigerians at home and abroad for financial assistance to get medical treatment for his stroke.

The post also indicated he had been battling the stroke and bedridden for four years.