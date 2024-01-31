Connect with us

Amotekun arrests 31 in Ondo for alleged kidnapping, other crimes
Police uncover 3 decomposing bodies in Imo forest

Two traditional rulers killed by kidnappers in Ekiti

Man bags life imprisonment for defiling three daughters

His death an irreplaceable loss to Yoruba nation - Igbimo Apapo Yoruba mourns Alaafin of Oyo

Silverbird founder, Ben Murray-Bruce loses mother, Margaret Murray-Bruce

Marriages conducted at Ikoyi marriage registry, others are legal - FG insists

Photos: ex-Niger President, Osinbajo, Jonathan, Atiku, governors join Buhari at son's wedding in Kano

Oyebamiji felicitates with Osun First Lady on her 61st birthday

Deji Adeleke@64: A living legend marks another milestone - Akinleye

The Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun Corps, in Ondo State has arrested 31 suspects for various crimes across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

According to DailyPost, the Commander of the Amotekun corps, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, made this disclosure while parading the suspects before newsmen on Wednesday in Akure.

Adeleye said the suspects were arrested for offences including alleged kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms and those that specialised in breaking of shops and houses.

According to the commander, the corps would not relent in its efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

He further said the government was resolute in its determination to ensure that investors, farmers, residents, and commuters move about freely in the state without apprehension of attacks by hoodlums.

Adeleye said that the Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa-led government had directed heads of security agencies in the state to flush out criminals who have been disturbing the peace of the people.

“We want to reassure the good people of Ondo State that Amotekun is intact and we will continue our 24-hour patrol.

“We will continue to track all criminals from the cities to the forest reserves and ensure that travellers are not molested,” he said.

 

