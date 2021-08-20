Dignitaries, including former president, Goodluck Jonathan; former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; current vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, several governors have joined President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano for the solemnisation of holy matrimony of his son, Yusuf and Zahra, daughter of the Emir of Bichi held at Bichi, Kano State.

Also at the ceremony holding today, Friday, are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Niger President, Mahamadou Isoufou, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, governors of Ekiti, Adamawa, Kano, among others.

A fierce critic of President Buhari and former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode also attended the wedding and was seen posing for pictures with, Isa Pantami, the controversial minister of technology and digital economy accused of supporting terror groups such Al-Qaeda.