Man bags life imprisonment for defiling three daughters
Published

10 hours ago

on

Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), has hailed the sentencing of a man, Ademola Oladimeji, to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his three children.

The agency commended the conviction and sentencing of Oladimeji in a statement it posted on its verified X handle @LSdsva, on Monday.

NAN reported that Justice Abiola Sholadoye of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Monday sentenced Oladimeji to three concurrent life imprisonment sentences.

Reacting, DSVA said that justice had been served.

It noted that the mother of the children reported the case to the agency.

“The matter was reported to DSVA after the mother noted that the children, aged five, seven and nine, complained about pain in their private parts.

“They were then referred to Mirabel Centre for medical evaluation. The medical report confirmed that all the girls had been sexually assaulted.

“We commend the family of the survivors even as we reiterate the Lagos State’s zero tolerance stance and insist that there is help for survivors,” it stated.

According to DSVA, the wheel of justice is turning, and perpetrators of the crimes will be held accountable for their actions.

NAN reported that the prosecution had five witnesses including the three girls, their mother and the investigating police officer.

The judge held that the testimonies of prosecution witnesses were credible while the defendant’s testimony did not add up as he was trying to distance himself from the allegations.

The judge held that the children were indeed sexually assaulted by penetration and that prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict committed the offence.

 

