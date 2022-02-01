Margaret Murray-Bruce, mother of Ben Murray-Bruce, a Nigerian businessman and politician, has died.

Ben Bruce, founder of Silverbird Group who represented Bayelsa East Senatorial District in the 8th senate, took to his twitter account, @benmurraybruce to announce her passing on Tuesday.

“Life. Indeed, like sand in the wind, today it’s here, tomorrow it’s gone. My mum is gone. She died at 4:40am this morning. My gem of inestimable value, my support system, my best friend, my everything—she’s gone,” he wrote.

“My consolation is that in her lifetime, I gave her not just everything that money could buy, but most importantly, I gave her my presence, my time, my everything.

“On uncountable occasions, I will go to her house to hug her and play with her for no reason but love, the kind that only sons share with their mums. I love you, mum, and I miss you. This one hurts so bad. Forever yours.”