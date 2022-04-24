Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye, an umbrella body for Yoruba Youths Worldwide, Yoruba Council of Women Worldwide, Yoruba Council of Students Worldwide, and Omoluabi School Club, has mourned the passing of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Iku Baba Yeye, the Alaafin of Oyo, who on Friday, joined his ancestors.

The group in a statement by Aare Bar. Oladotun Hassan, its president, noted that the prominent monarch’s demise is an irreplaceable loss to the Yoruba nation and Nigeria in general.

According to Hassan, the late Alaafin was an important figure who played leading role in the fight against criminality and pervasive corruption in Nigeria, in his role as the voice of the Yoruba people.

“This is indeed a irreplaceable loss to all sons and daughters of Oduduwa, particularly the Oyo Atiba Town. Kabiyesi Alaafin remains an uncommon encyclopedia of wisdom and a maverick orator,” the group added.

“We take solace in His Majesty’s love for the youths, and his unflinching fighting spirit for the restructuring of our governance system.”