By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state Commissioner For Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has congratulated the First Lady of the State, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola on the occasion of her 61st birthday celebration, describing her as a virtuous woman who has positively impacted a lot of lives.

The Commissioner In a congratulatory message made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Friday, said Mrs. Oyetola has demonstrated a high sense of commitment and passion for the welfare of the down trodden as Osun first lady in the last two hand and half years.

While praying for many more years of celebration for the First Lady, Oyebamiji described her commitment to the welfare of the vulnerable in the society especially women and children as second to none.

The Commissioner also praised Mrs Oyetola for being a strong pillar of support to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in the quest to build a virile economy for the state, adding that it is evidently clear that the Governor’s string of successes has been because he has a supportive wife.

The message reads in part, “I heartily felicitate and rejoice with a sincere woman of value, a strong pillar of support to our Governor in the quest to take our state to the next level of development, a woman who has impacted the lives of so many down trodden positively.

“Your passion and commitment to improve the living condition of the less priviledged in our society is touching, the manner of your approach to issues that affect women and children in Osun is heartwarming and this underscores the fact that you are a true mother of the state.

“You are indeed a great woman, the level of success being recorded by your husband, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in over two years of his administration is all due to your support and desire for the growth and development of our dear state.

“On this occasion of your birthday, I wish you joy, peace, sound health and Allah’s benevolence in every aspect of your life, and may almighty Allah continue to spare your life to witness many more years.”