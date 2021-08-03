OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigerian athlete, Ese Brume has won the country its first medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, after jumping of 6.97m to win bronze in the long jump competition.

Germany’s Malaika Mihambo took Gold, while Britney Reese of the USA got the Silver.

Brume’s medal is the first to be won by Nigeria, whose showing has been uninspiring, with many of its athletes already out of the competition either through elimination or disqualification. Though, the country is guaranteed of at least one more medal as its only wrestler at the games, Blessing Oborodudu has made it to the finals, meaning that the worst she can secure is a silver medal.

Brume, has, meanwhile, dedicated her medal to Bishop David Oyedepo, founder and presiding Bishop of the megachurch Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria, and Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International

Speaking at the Mixed zone of the Olympic Stadium Tokyo, she said she was dedicating her first Olympic medal to Bishop Oyedepo, her coach Kayode Gaya and her family.

“This medal means a lot to me. It doesn’t matter the colour. First I dedicate it to Bishop Oyedepo and I plan to decorate him with the medal later,” she said.

“I’m super excited that I made it to the top three at the Olympics. Honestly, I can’t contend with my joy. I had never seen myself in worse situations because I was injured, but my coach kept pushing and my trust in God renewed my energy.”