Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu, has won silver medal in the Women’s freestyle 68kg wrestling event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Oborududu who beat Battsetseg Soronzoboldyn of Mongolia 7-2 in the semi final match, came short in the final match against USA’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

Oborududu lost 4-1 to her opponent, Mensah-Stock in the final match on Tuesday.

She took silver medal, second for the country, after Ese Brume won bronze medal in long jump.