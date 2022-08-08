Nigeria wins record 12th gold at Commonwealth Games

Team Nigeria, on Sunday, won another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, with long jumper Ese Brume securing gold to help the country post its best ever record at the games.

With Brume’s gold, in the course of which she broke Commonwealth Games record, Nigeria now has 12th gold medals, the most it ever accomplished in the past.

Overall, Nigeria now has 12 gold, nine silver and 14 bronze medals, erasing their previous best performance at the Games in 1994 in Victoria when the country won 11 gold 13 silver and 13 bronze in Victoria, Canada.

Brume put herself in commanding position for the gold medal after her fourth attempt gave her a new Games record of 6.99m.

The 26-year-old then broke the Games record a few minutes later with her last attempt, after a leap of 7.00m to put her way ahead of the trailing crowd, to clinch Nigeria’s last gold of Day 10.

The Nigerian shrugged off competition from Australia’s Brooke Buschkuehl and Deborah Acquah (Ghana), who both finished in second and third positions with leaps of 6.95m and 6.94m respectively.

After amassing an impressive 14 medals on Saturday, taking their medal haul to nine gold, eight silver and 13 bronze medals, for a total of 30 medals on Day 9, the athletes then stepped up their performance for the historic outing at the Games.