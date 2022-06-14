2023: PDP leaders meet over choice of Atiku's running mate

Stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are meeting in Abuja over the choice of running mate for Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate.

The meeting is ongoing in Abuja and has in attendance, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman; Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto State; Sule Lamido, former Jigawa State governor, among others.

Among those being fingered as possible choice include Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta State; Nyesom Wike, his Rivers State counterpart; Anyim Pius Anyim, former senate president; Emeka Ihedioha, former Imo State governor, among others.