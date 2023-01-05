By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Governor of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke has reiterated his administration’s resolve to priotize the well-being of the retired members of the Armed Forces and Service Chiefs.

Adeleke stated this at the year 2023 launching of emblem and appeal fund for the Armed Forces, held at the State Secretariat Complex, Osogbo, the State Capital.

He noted that the role played by both the fallen heroes and serving Service Chiefs in nation building, cannot be overemphasized, adding that the Armed Forces have contributed greatly to the wellbeing their fathers’ land.

The State helmsman equally commended the Armed Forces for their commitment, patriotism in stabilizing the country, promising that his administration will continue to support them at all levels, by giving them due recognition.

Governor Adeleke therefore launched the emblem with a sum of N5m.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman, Nigeria Legion, Osun State Chapter, Comrade Oladipo Abioye appreciated God for spearing their lives to witness this year’s event.

He also appreciated the State Governor for gracing the occasion.

He further used the opportunity to make a number of requests on behalf of the State Legioneers, concerning approval of monthly subventions to State Headquarters and Area offices, issuance of mandatory letter of support and full participation by Local Governments and LCDA’s in the State during the event of annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration as well as provision of official vehicle for the State Headquarters to enhance their logistic operations.

Highlights of the programmme was the decoration of the State Governor, Speaker, Osun House of Assembly and other eminent personalities as well as Service Chiefs and others.

In attendance at the programme were: Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye; State Head of Service, Mr Ayanleye Aina; Service Chiefs; Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye; Traditional Rulers, Legion members, wives of the retired and fallen heroes, top political and Government functionaries among others.

It would be recalled that Armed Forces rememberace day is celebrated yearly on January 15th and preceeded by a week-long programme such as lunching of emblem and appeal fund, Jumat Service, Church Service to mention but few.