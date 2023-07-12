Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta Chief Executive Officer, was on Tuesday, pictured training with UFC champions, Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

The picture of his training session with the UFC champions has further increased speculations on the possibility of an MMA fight between him and Twitter owner, Elon Musk.

The prospect of an MMA showdown between the tech giants started as an online banter some weeks back.

Musk, Tesla CEO who recently acquired Twitter, posted a message on his social media platform that he was “up for a cage fight” with Mr Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg then posted a screenshot of Mr Musk’s tweet with the caption “send me location”.

Tension then heightened between the duo since Zuckerberg launched his Twitter-like app called Threads.

Threads launched on July 5, 2023, and has since gathered more than 100 million users worldwide.

However, Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO believes Threads was only made possible by “cheating.”

Musk stated this while responding to a tweet reporting that Twitter was threatening to sue Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta for cheating with its new app Threads on Friday, July 7, 2023. Musk tweeted, “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

As arguments heated over the new app online, the two tech moguls have once again renewed their banter challenge on having a showdown cage fight.

However, while some viewed the challenge for an MMA fight as playful banter between the influential figures, the anticipation surrounding this unlikely showdown continued to grow with both of them pictured training with MMA fighters.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg while reacting to his picture with the UFC champions – Adesanya and Volkanovski wrote, “It’s an honour to train with you guys!”

Responding, “The Last Stylebender’ who posted photos of the training session, wrote, “No fugazi with Mark. This is Serious Business.”

Also, Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight kingpin responded, “@zuck you’re a beast! Always great to catch up.”

Musk has also been spotted training with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre on Tuesday, July 3, 2023.