JUST IN: Gov Otti makes 30 new appointments 

Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has appointed 30 individuals into various roles in his administration.

This was announced in a statement on Tuesday by Mr Kazie Uko, the chief press secretary to the governor.

According to the statement, the governor appointed the following persons into the underlisted positions, with effect from the date of this publication:

1. Mr. Ugochukwu Okoroafor – Special Adviser, Monitoring and Evaluation

2. Hon Iheanacho Obioma – Special Adviser, Political Affairs

3. Prof Ijeoma Iheukwumere – Senior Special Assistant, Environment

4. Mr. Odinakachi Eric Eme – Senior Special Assistant, Multilateral and Donor Agencies

5. Mr. Nwaka Inem – Special Adviser on Trade, Commerce and Industry

6. Magdalene Ugoanusi – Senior Special Assistant, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

7. Mr. Martins Okechukwu Justice (J Martins) – Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment

8. Dr. George Chidozie – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties

9. Pastor Okorougo Aji – Special Assistant, Lands and Housing

10. Dr. Obioma Nwogbe – Senior Special Assistant, Transport

11. Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba – Senior Special Assistant, Homeland Security

12. Ven (Dr.) Joshua Onyeike – General Manager, ASOPADEC

13. Pastor Dike Nwankwo – Director General, Abia State Orientation Agency

14. Dr. Uloaku Ukaegbu – Director, Abia State Agency for Control of AIDS

15. Dr. Eric Egwuibe – Senior Special Assistant, Budget and Planning

16. Dr. Anthony Nwaubani, Senior Special Assistant, Finance

17. Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke, GM, ASEPA

18. Mr. Daniel Chinagozi – Special Assistant, Digital Economy

19. Mr. Chinedu Ekeke – Deputy Chief of Staff (cum Senior Special Assistant on Sports and Youth Development)

20. Dr. Oluebube Olunna Chukwu – Senior Special Assistant, Due Process

21. Apostle Kenneth C. Wiper – Special Assistant on Religious Activities

22. Mr. Ishmael Onuoha – Senior Special Assistant, Cooperative Societies

23. Col. Ezichi Kalu (Rtd.) – General Manager, Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency (ARTSMA)

24. Mrs. Mathilda Anyamele – Special Assistant, Special Duties.

25. Mrs. Chinwe Kanu Uba – Special Assistant, Women Mobilisation.

26. Mrs. Chinwe Onyeukwu – Special Assistant, Women Affairs.

27. Kanu Nwankwo – Chairman, Enyimba International Football Club, Aba

28. Boniface Alozie Uche – Chairman, Abia Comets

29. John Sam Obuh – Chairman, Abia Warriors

30. Dr. Benson Nwaigburu, GM, Abia State Debt Management Office