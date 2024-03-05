World’s richest list: Elon Musk dethroned

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has been dethroned from his titled of the World’s richest man by no other than Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.

Bezos took back his spot as the world’s richest man on Monday, dethroning Musk on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos’ net worth stands at $200 billion, according to the tracker, surpassing the Tesla chief’s $198 billion.

Musk, who also heads X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX, has seen his riches fall by more than $30 billion as Tesla’s share price plunged 25 percent in recent months.

Adding to Musk’s troubles, a court in January approved the annulment of his enormous Tesla compensation agreement, worth $55.8 billion and originally struck in 2018.

Bezos, who no longer runs Amazon, has meanwhile benefited from the ecommerce giant’s rising stock price.

Even after recently selling off $8.5 billion in stocks he remains the company’s largest shareholder.

The French CEO of the luxury group LVMH, Bernard Arnault, remains in third place in the rankings of the world’s richest people, worth $197 billion.

Top 10

1. Jeff Bezos: $200bn

2. Elon Musk: $198bn

3. Bernard Arnault: $197bn

4. Mark Zuckerberg: $179bn

5. Bill Gates: $150bn

6. Steve Ballmer: $143bn

7. Warren Buffett: $133bn

8. Larry Ellison: $129bn

9. Larry Page: $122bn

10. Sergey Brin: $116bn

