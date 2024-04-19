Connect with us

Musk says X accounts farming engagements will be suspended
Published

4 hours ago

on

Musk says X accounts farming engagements will be suspended

Elon Musk, owner of X, formerly Twitter, has warned that any account involved in engagement farming on the social media platform will face suspension.

Engagement farming is when someone tries to artificially increase their engagement on social media.

Musk who made this announcement in a tweet on his X handle on Friday, said, “Any accounts doing engagement farming will be suspended and traced to source.”

Musk had said last month that he may remove visible engagement metrics such as likes and reposts from posts on the X platform.

In July 2023, he also set temporary limits on the social media platform to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.

