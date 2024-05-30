Tinubu approves six months free train ride for Abuja residents to mark 1st anniversary

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has approved the extension of free train rides on the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, also called the Metro Rail, for the next six months until the end of the year.

The President gave the approval during his address at the inauguration of the commencement of operations of the Abuja metro rail in Abuja on Wednesday.

FCT minister Nysom Wike, at a ministerial press briefing, said the Abuja light rail would operate for two months for free from Tuesday.

However, the president pleaded with the minister to extend the free rides so that residents would have hope and reasons to celebrate.

Mr Tinubu said, “Our dear landlord and his team, I heard you saying two months free ride. I appeal to you to make it till the end of the year. Since today you’re not going to charge me, that will give the people hope and reasons to celebrate.”

