Connect with us

Politics

Tinubu approves six months free train ride for Abuja residents to mark 1st anniversary
Advertisement

Politics

JUST IN: Court declares seats of 25 Rivers Assembly members vacant

Politics

Court stops Benue Govt. from probing Ortom

Interview Politics

A lot more good will happen to Abia under Otti - Prince Okey Kanu, Information Commissioner 

Politics

JUST IN: Tinubu signs bill returning old anthem written by a Briton

Interview Politics

We want to change the ways things are done in Abia - Prof. Ken Kalu, SSG

Politics

Gov Otti tenders apology to Abia children, warns against failure to enrol in school

Interview Politics

Gov Otti's target is to take Abia to a level where it will be a positive reference point - Ekeoma 

Politics

Trouble looms for culture minister, Hannatu Musawa over N290m street light project

Politics

JUST IN: Bayelsa governor, Douye Diri wins at the tribunal

Politics

Tinubu approves six months free train ride for Abuja residents to mark 1st anniversary

Published

6 hours ago

on

Tinubu approves six months free train ride for Abuja residents to mark 1st anniversary

 

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has approved the extension of free train rides on the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, also called the Metro Rail, for the next six months until the end of the year.

The President gave the approval during his address at the inauguration of the commencement of operations of the Abuja metro rail in Abuja on Wednesday.

FCT minister Nysom Wike, at a ministerial press briefing, said the Abuja light rail would operate for two months for free from Tuesday.

News continues after this Advertisement

However, the president pleaded with the minister to extend the free rides so that residents would have hope and reasons to celebrate.

Mr Tinubu said, “Our dear landlord and his team, I heard you saying two months free ride. I appeal to you to make it till the end of the year. Since today you’re not going to charge me, that will give the people hope and reasons to celebrate.”

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *