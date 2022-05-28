OBINNA EZUGWU

Supporters of former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have begun to celebrate at the MKO Abiola Stadium, venue of the PDP presidential primary.

The former vice president, who was the party’s candidate in 2019, is looking poised to take the ticket again, as sorting of votes continue.

Atiku is so far maintaining a healthy lead against Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor who appears destined for second place.

Bukola Saraki, former senate president appears to be coming third from the results being announced.

Recall that earlier, Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto State governor, stepped down for Atiku as the north sought a consensus to beat Wike.