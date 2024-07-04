Connect with us

Politics

Rivers: Court voids order barring pro-Wike assembly members from parading as lawmakers
Advertisement

Politics

Delta North monarchs meet Senator Nwoko, back Anioma State creation

Politics

Court nullifies Edo PDP governorship primary

Politics

Sunak expected to lose as UK elects new PM

Politics

Despite opposition, Enugu gov signs Ranch Management Bill into law

Politics

Sen. Abaribe meets Aguocha, push for unified advocacy for Kanu's release

Politics

US, Nigeria serve as robust examples of democracy for the world - Will Stevens

Politics

Gov Adeleke suspends SSA over diversion of palliative rice, warns transport officials against violence 

Politics

My salary as speaker was N400k - Dogara

Politics

South East govs host Obasanjo, to visit Tinubu for Kanu's release

Politics

Rivers: Court voids order barring pro-Wike assembly members from parading as lawmakers

Published

4 hours ago

on

Rivers: Court voids order barring pro-Wike assembly members from parading as lawmakers

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has nullified the expulsion of Martin Amaewhule and 24 others from the Rivers State House of Assembly by the Rivers State High Court.

A three-member panel of the appellate court held that the lower court lacked the jurisdiction to grant the exparte order.

The court held that Section 272(3) of the Constitution gives the Federal High Court powers to determine whether the seat of a House of Assembly member has become vacant.

News continues after this Advertisement

The appellate court held that the Federal High Court has the exclusive jurisdiction to determine if the seats have become vacant.

According to the court, the express mention of the Federal High Court in Section 272 (3) of the Constitution automatically excludes all state high courts from having the jurisdiction.

The appellate court held that the exparte order having been made without jurisdiction is null and void.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *