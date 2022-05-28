PDP Primary: Saraki, Atiku, Tambuwal push for consensus to stop Wike

OBINNA EZUGWU

There are last-minute efforts by Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’s former vice president; Bukola Saraki, former senate president; Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto State governor and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed to reach a consensus ahead of today’s PDP presidential primary in order to stop Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State from emerging candidate.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, one of the northern aspirants have withdrawn from the race.

The aspirants, encouraged by northern elders, are said to be making frantic efforts to put forward a united front in the face of imminent possibility of Wike clinching the ticket.

“Many of them see Wike emerging candidate if they don’t close ranks, ” a source said.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the effort have not yielded results so far, as the aspirants are said to maintaining their positions.

Meanwhile, delegates and party officials have started trooping in to the MKO Abiola Stadium, venue of the Presidential primaries.

The posters of some of the main contenders Tambuwal, Mohammed, Saraki are competing for space at the venue.

Even though he has withdrawn from the race, the campaign posters of ex-investment banker Muhammed Hayatu-Deen is also visible around the arena.

The convention proper is billed for 4pm even though there had not been any official information to that effect.

The aspirants are also said to be engaged in last minute horse trading and consultation with other aspirants and delegates with hope that the pendulum will swing their way