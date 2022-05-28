Obinna Ezugwu

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has stepped down for Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’s former vice president, at the ongoing PDP presidential primary at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The Sokoto governor, announced his decision to back Atiku for the party’s ticket on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Atiku has thanked him for the gesture.

“Thank you, H.E, @AWTambuwal, for your spirited campaign. I look forward to working with you as we unite our party and our country,” the former vice president tweeted.

Business Hallmark has reported that northern aspirants were planning a consensus to stop Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, from emerging candidate.

Meanwhile, addressing PDP delegates, earlier, Nwachukwu Anakwenze, one of the aspirants, announced his withdrawal from the presidential race, and backed Wike.