Osun Govt, ICPC Sign MoU to foster culture of integrity, accountability in governance

Osun State government and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences, ICPC, on Monday signed Memorandum of Understanding to fight corruption and promote culture of accountability and integrity in governance.

ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu noted during the event, that the working together of Commission with the state embodies their collective resolve to combat corruption and foster a culture of integrity and accountability.

Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between ICPC and Osun State Government at Government House, Osogbo, Dr. Aliyu said the commission’s effort in combating corruption is not merely for the present generation but also for the future of the beloved nation.

He noted that by working together, “we can create a society where integrity, transparency, and accountability are the norms. I am confident that we will achieve our goals with the commitment and cooperation of all parties involved.”

Speaking further, he said, “The United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in Article 5(2) mandates that each state party shall endeavour to establish and promote effective practices aimed at the prevention of corruption.”

The Chairman equally emphasised that “Similarly, the Constitution of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), enshrines the principle that the state shall abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power. These foundational texts provide a clear directive: corruption in any form must be eradicated for our nation to thrive”.

He remarked that, “Section 6 (b-f) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act empowers our Commission to undertake a comprehensive range of activities. We are tasked with evaluating and reviewing public bodies’ practices, systems, and procedures to identify and mitigate fraud or corruption.

“We instruct, advise, and assist officers, agencies, and parastatals in combating these issues. We recommend necessary changes to reduce bribery and corruption, educate the public on related offences, and garner public support in this vital fight. These provisions have been affirmed by the Supreme Court in the case of the Attorney General of Ondo State v Attorney General of the Federation and Others, reinforcing our mandate.

“Today’s signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the Osun State Government is a historic step forward. Leveraging the directives of UNCAC, our Constitution, and the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, we commit to a robust partnership focused on anti-corruption initiatives, public education, and activities designed to enhance integrity and accountability within Osun State.”

“As the Chairman of the ICPC and a former State Attorney General, I firmly believe that the fight against corruption cannot be won by any single individual or agency. It requires the concerted efforts of all stakeholders in the three tiers of government. Our collaboration with the Osun State Government is a testament to this belief.”

He noted that together, the state and ICPC will galvanize support, implement necessary preventive measures, and adopt a more effective strategy in our battle against corruption.

In his remarks, Governor Ademola Adeleke who welcomed the ICPC team into the state said his government government has zero tolerance for corruption.

According to him, the commission is in Osun State where “our government is implementing a multi-billion naira infrastructure agenda.”

Adeleke made it clear that the state’s ambitious agenda had surprised both friends and foes when he announced the plan in December 2023.

He said, “Many challenged our government on how and where we are going to get the funding. The scale of the projects listed in the plan raised so much dust as this is the first of its kind in the history of Osun state.”

Governor Adeleke said his government rolled out several initiatives then, which include creation of special project accounts, blocking leakages in revenue collection system, increase in internally generated revenue, reduction of overhead cost as well as deliberately saving from governments earnings.

According to him, “Midway into the implementation period, I am happy to report that we have made significant headway. The projects are ongoing in line with the approved schedule supervised by tested professionals in the field. As the infra plan is being implemented in phases, the first phase has reached an advanced stage. Our government has turned Osun into a huge construction site with all the Senatorial districts and local government benefitting.”

“My sole ambition in this governorship is selfless public service. As God has blessed me and my family before attaining this office, we are giving back to the people by ensuring judicious application of public funds and resources. During the inauguration of my cabinet, I openly warned those with a corrupt mindset to opt out before it is too late. We apply rigorous vetting in the financial approval process. We ensure enforcement of the procurement laws without fear or favour.

“Our government is therefore elated to partner with the ICPC to further deepen good governance especially in terms of anti-corruption protocols. The anti-corruption agencies have delicate assignments which demand the support and cooperation of those holding top government offices. Our government is today demonstrating this political will by entering into partnership with the ICPC on project monitoring and evaluation.”

